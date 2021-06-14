Titanium Elektron is a new self charging watch that is powered by gravity and is now available via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website. The campaign has already raised over $500,000 youngster nearly 1500 backers with still 10 days remaining. The watches unique micro-mechanical self charging technology provides a worry free automatic charging system.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $373 or £276 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Titanium Elektron campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Titanium Elektron self charging watch project watch the promotional video below.

“We’re part of a movement that fights against the waste of resources, caused by needlessly short product lifecycles. Especially in the wearable industry where new technologies become obsolete before they’re even released in products! New processors, more pixels,…so many reasons to get distracted on what really matters, YOU!”

“The new Sequent Titanium Elektron smart self-charging watch. Gives health monitoring a whole new look & feel. Collects your physiological data 24/7 to provide the most accurate and granular understanding of your body + autonomous micro-mechanical charging.”

“With just 8 parts we designed the next generation smart micro energy harvesting. When the oscillating weight starts moving through body movement, the magic starts, and you can feel the impulsive power generation.”

Source : Kickstarter

