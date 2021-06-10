Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition SSD introduced

Seagate has this week introduced a new limited edition Cyberpunk SSD inspired by the compute in game of the same name launched by CD Projekt Red last year. Equipped with an aluminum alloy for maximum cooling effect, the design has been specifically created to lower SSD temperature by up to 22°C (71°F), and the heatsink is designed to passively pull heat from the SSS, helping to avoid overheating while maintaining peak performance, says Seagate.

The new Seagate SSD drives features the same Phison PS5016-E16 SSD controller paired with Toshiba 96L TLC NAND as the normal FireCuda 520 and are now available to purchase worldwide with prices around $300, significantly more than the FireCuda 520 1 TB SSD priced at $190. For more information jump over to the official Seagate product page by following the link below.

“Encased in a custom designed Cyberpunk 2077 heatsink, this officially licensed SSD is the perfect collectible for fans of the game. A truly limited edition release, secure yourself one of only 2,077 collectible Cyberpunk 2077 SSDs available. “

Source : Seagate

