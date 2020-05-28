Geeky Gadgets

Save 97% on the Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle

By

Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle

If you are looking to improve your photography and video skills then we have an amazing deal on the Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle is available in our deals store for just $35, that is a saving of 97% off the regular price.

Whether you gravitate toward commercial, music, or narrative videography, knowing how to compose, light, and edit a shot is essential to becoming a successful videographer. This course is designed to walk you through the ins and outs of video production, regardless of your experience level. You’ll start with the essentials, like using a camera in video mode, exploring different camera and lens types, and understanding the equipment you’ll need to accomplish your goals. From there, you’ll move on to specialized camera settings, shooting a multi-camera production, and more advanced techniques.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  1. DSLR Video Production: Start Shooting Better Video Today
  2. Cinematography Master Class: Start Shooting Better Video Now
  3. Video Production Bootcamp
  4. Drones: Beginner Aerial Videography
  5. Photography DSLR Skills
  6. Complete Photography 101 Master Class
  7. Photography for Beginners Master Class

You can get your hands on this awesome deal on the Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

