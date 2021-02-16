Save 90% on the Mobile Photography Course by Phil Ebiner

Check out this limited time deal, the Mobile Photography Course by Phil Ebiner in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Mobile Photography Course by Phil Ebiner is available in our deals store for $19.99, that’s a saving of 90% off off the regular price of $200.

“Top-Rated Instructor Phil Ebiner Takes You to a 2-Hour Guide on How to Take Amazing Photos with Any Smartphone”

You want to take amazing photos with your iPhone or other mobile phones, right? This is the perfect course to learn all of the steps to improving your photography using your smartphone. There’s no need to haul around a DSLR or mirrorless camera to take photos that impress your family and friends, that is ‘professional,’ that can be beautifully framed and printed on your wall. This course will teach you to capture amazing moments with smartphones, iPhone, Android, or other mobile devices. Features of the Mobile Photography Course by Phil Ebiner include : Access 41 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Learn camera basics that will help you easily & fully understand the capabilities of your phone’s camera

Know professional photography techniques that can be applied to mobile & iPhone photography

Discover key features of most smartphones including timer mode, panoramic mode & more

Demonstrate how to take stunning photos with your smartphone

Edit photos on your phones with several of the best photo editing apps available

Improve your photography presence with social media best practices & tips

You can find out more information about this great deal on the HAVIT Laptop Cooling Pad over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals