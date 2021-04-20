Reminder: Save 69% on the Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum

We have an amazing deal on the Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum is available in our deals store for $39.95, that’s a saving of 69% off off the regular price.

This Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum has an ultra-thin body that makes it easy for it to clean the bottom of the bed or the bottom of a sofa. Its ultra-low noise function enables it to clean soundless and spotless. With the working power of 30W for 3 hours a day, it saves energy and protects the environment at the same time. Its 1,600Pa suction port and 2 side brushes bring you a clean and warm house. And the best thing about this vacuum cleaner is that when its battery reaches 20% percent, it automatically recharges itself. Features of the Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum include : 1,600Pa Suction. Cleans dust, dirt & other elements

Cleans dust, dirt & other elements Large Dust Bin. Store more dust, less empty frequency

Store more dust, less empty frequency Multifunctional. Provides different types of cleaning modes

Provides different types of cleaning modes Auto Recharge: Automaticalls recharges the cleaner when the battery reaches 20%

Automaticalls recharges the cleaner when the battery reaches 20% Double-Layer Turbo Fan. Provide twice the amount of suction

Provide twice the amount of suction Voice Spiral Air Dust. Creates faster cyclones

Creates faster cyclones Smart Appointment Function. Specify the time when the machine starts working

Specify the time when the machine starts working Intelligent Anti-Collision. Prevents colliding with furnitures when cleaning

Prevents colliding with furnitures when cleaning Intelligent Anti-Drop. Automatically retreats when hitting a drop of 8cm NOTE: This is a floor cleaner & does NOT move on carpet. This is only for smooth surfaces.

Specs Color: black

Materials: ABS plastic

Dimensions: 7.87″ x 7.87″ x 2.44″

Battery: 3.7V/2,000mAh

Working time: about 90 to 120 minutes

Charging time: 240 to 300 minutes

Service life: 2 years

Cleaning: around 90-120m㎡

Suction: 1,600Pa

Working voltage: 3.7V

Rated power: 6W

Dust box: about 400ml

Cleaning modes Auto clean Spot clean Edge clean Schedule clean Auto recharge Anti-drop Point clean

Cleaning types Vacuum Sweep Mop

Ultra-thin body

Ultra-low noise

Energy saving & environmental protection

Remote control operation

,li>One-button operation

,li>One-button operation Automatic charging

Smart appointment

Intelligent anti-collision

Intelligent anti-drop

Super suction

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals