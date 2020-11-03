Save 59% on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

We have a great deal for our readers on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain in our deals store today, you can save 59% off the normal price.

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, it normally retails for $49.

No one wants the bulky and tangled chargers anymore…and if all the power we need can be put in a little device, we’d take it. Right? This Smart Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. It’s easy to use. The strong magnetic adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center. This charger with a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery can charge all iWatch series. Portable, pocket-size when you’re outdoors, the pocket size of the portable charger will be carried around and it’s easy to put in your pocket and bag while you’re exercising.

Wireless charging via magnetic center ring

Four LED lights indicate charging status

Built-in 950mAh battery can charge all iWatch series

Portable, pocket-size allows easy carrying & storage

Smart keychain can be charged while charging

