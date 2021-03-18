Lexar NQ100 2.5″ SATA III SSD from $31 for 250GB

Lexar has introduced a new SATA III SSD to its range in the form of the NQ100 SSD which is now available to purchase priced adjust $31 for the 240 GB version, or $53 for the 480 GB version, with a larger 960 GB version to be launched at a later date, although no pricing for this has been released as yet.

The NQ100 SSD is shock and vibration resistant, and offers an easy upgrade for users looking to improve the performance of their laptop or desktop offering affordable read speeds of up to 550MB/s. “Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continue to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance, and with capacity options ranging from 240GB-960GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

– Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer for faster startups, data transfers, and application loads

– Experience better performance and reliability than a traditional hard drive

– Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

– Three-year limited product support

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals