Samsung’s Tizen OS is the world’s biggest TV platform

Samsung’s Smart TVs are very popular, the come with the company’s Tizen OS and it is apparently now the world’s largest Smart TV platform.

According to a recent report by Strategy Analytics, Samnsung’s Tizen OS has now grown to 155 million devices worldwide.

Samsung sold 11.8 million smart TVs worldwide in Q3 2020, the best ever quarter by Samsung or any other vendor, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics’ TV Streaming Platforms service. Samsung’s Q3 performance means that there are now more than 155 million Tizen OS smart TVs in use around the world, an increase of 23% in the past year. The global market for connected TV devices as a whole (including smart TVs, media streamers and games consoles) reached 81.3 million units in Q3, an increase of 19% year-on-year, representing a strong recovery after two quarters of flat or declining sales during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smart TVs and media streamers each performed well, while sales of TV games consoles also began to increase again after several quarters of decline. Strategy Analytics predicts that connected TV device sales in 2020 overall will finish 7% higher than in 2019, demonstrating the consistently strong appeal of innovative home entertainment technologies in spite of this year’s tough economic conditions.

Other popular platforms include LG’s WebOS, Sony PlayStation, Roku TV OS, Amazon’s Fire TV OS and Google’s Android TV. You can see the full report over at Strategy Analytics at the link below.

Source Strategy Analytics

