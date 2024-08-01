Samsung’s New 1TB microSD: Faster & Bigger

Samsung Electronics has once again set a new benchmark in-memory technology with the release of its 1TB microSD cards, the PRO Plus and EVO Plus. These high-capacity cards are designed to meet the growing demands of content creators and tech enthusiasts who require quick file transfers and ample storage for their everyday devices. By leveraging Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND (V8) technology, these microSD cards offer enhanced performance and reliability, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, from smartphones and action cameras to drones and handheld gaming consoles.

The introduction of 1TB microSD cards marks a significant milestone in the evolution of portable storage solutions. With the ever-increasing resolution of photos and videos, as well as the growing size of applications and games, the need for high-capacity storage has never been more pressing. Samsung’s PRO Plus and EVO Plus cards address this demand head-on, providing users with the freedom to capture, create, and store content without worrying about running out of space.

Unmatched Storage Capacity

The new 1TB microSD cards from Samsung provide users with unprecedented storage options, previously only available in SSD devices. With 1TB of storage, users can store over 400,000 4K UHD images or more than 45 console games. This massive capacity opens up new possibilities for smartphones, action cameras, drones, and handheld gaming consoles, allowing users to carry their entire digital world with them wherever they go. The PRO Plus and EVO Plus also come in various capacities, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with the EVO Plus offering an additional 64GB option.

The impact of such high-capacity microSD cards extends beyond personal use. Professional photographers and videographers can now rely on these cards to store extensive portfolios and footage without the need for frequent data transfers or multiple storage devices. This not only streamlines their workflow but also reduces the risk of data loss due to device failure or misplacement.

Enhanced Performance for Seamless Workflow

The PRO Plus microSD card is engineered for those who need to store large amounts of high-quality content. It offers sequential read speeds of up to 180MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s, ensuring a seamless creative workflow. With UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video, the PRO Plus is perfect for fast loading and multitasking. The EVO Plus, designed for everyday use, provides transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s and similar speed classes, making it a reliable choice for storing and organizing data efficiently.

The enhanced performance of these microSD cards is particularly beneficial for users who frequently transfer large files between devices. Whether it’s a content creator moving 4K footage from a camera to a computer or a gamer installing new titles on a handheld console, the fast read and write speeds of the PRO Plus and EVO Plus ensure that data transfers are completed quickly and efficiently, saving valuable time and minimizing frustration.

Pricing and Availability

The 1TB models of the PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards will be available worldwide in July 2024. The PRO Plus has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $24.99 for the 128GB model to $153.99 for the 1TB model. The EVO Plus ranges from $12.99 for the 64GB model to $131.99 for the 1TB model. These competitive prices make Samsung’s high-capacity microSD cards accessible to a wide range of users, from casual consumers to professional content creators.

The global availability of these microSD cards ensures that users around the world can benefit from the increased storage capacity and enhanced performance offered by Samsung’s latest memory technology. The competitive pricing also makes it easier for consumers to adopt these high-capacity cards, as they provide excellent value for money compared to other storage solutions on the market.

Specifications

PRO Plus Storage Options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB EVO Plus Storage Options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PRO Plus Read Speed: Up to 180MB/s

Up to 180MB/s PRO Plus Write Speed: Up to 130MB/s

Up to 130MB/s EVO Plus Transfer Speed: Up to 160MB/s

Up to 160MB/s Speed Classes: UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30)

UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30) Controller Technology: 28nm process

28nm process Durability: Water, temperature, X-ray, magnetic field resistant, drop-proof, wear-out resistant

Water, temperature, X-ray, magnetic field resistant, drop-proof, wear-out resistant Compatibility: Android smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming consoles, action cameras, drones

The technical specifications of the PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards highlight Samsung’s commitment to delivering high-quality memory solutions. The use of advanced controller technology and the cards’ durability features ensure that users can rely on these products to safeguard their data in various environments and conditions. The wide compatibility of these cards with popular devices makes them a versatile choice for a broad spectrum of users and applications.

