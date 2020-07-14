Samsung working towards 6G for 2030

5G technology has only just started to roll out and it will be a while before the technology is widely adopted and now Samsung has revealed its plans for 6G.

Samsung is planning to have its new 6G technology ready by 2028 at the earliest but it should be ready by 2030. The company recently released a white paper about its 6G plans.

Samsung Electronics was among the first to realize the commercialization of 5G. Now, the company is set to accelerate research for 6G with the vision of bringing the next generation of hyper-connected experiences to every corner of our lives in the future.

Wireless communications technology has developed from the first-generation analog communication, in which only voice calls were supported, to the ultra-fast 5G of today, and the generation change of this technology is now progressing even more rapidly.

