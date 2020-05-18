Samsung closes all VR video applications

Due to the closure of Samsung Gear VR production and sales, Samsung has announced over the weekend that it is closing down all its virtual reality video applications across all devices. In an end of service announcement Samsung XR revealed it is ending service for its XR applications across web, mobile, and headset platforms. The service will terminate on September 30th, 2020. In the meantime, users will see the following changes roll out across key dates :

Effective immediately:

– 360° video upload is unavailable.

– Premium video purchases are suspended. Note that if you have purchased premium videos from the service, then you will be able to access the content until September 30, 2020.

– All Samsung XR and Samsung VR Video clients will no longer receive updates.

Effective June 30, 2020:

– The Samsung VR Video app will no longer be supported on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, or Oculus Quest, and will be removed from the Oculus store.

Effective September 30, 2020:

– All Samsung XR user accounts will be disabled and removed. All users’ account information and associated data will be permanently deleted from the Samsung XR service.

– All published videos will be removed from the Samsung XR service. Once deleted, data cannot be recovered. Samsung XR will not be liable for any losses from deletion of any video.

– The Samsung VR Video app will no longer be supported on Samsung Gear VR or Windows Odyssey. The app will also be removed from the Oculus and Microsoft Mixed Reality stores.

– The Samsung XR mobile app will no longer be supported on Android devices. The mobile app will also be removed from the Galaxy Store and Google Play.

If you have further questions about these changes please read through email [email protected]

Source : Samsung : R2VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals