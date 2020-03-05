Samsung TV Plus gets more free channels

Samsung has announced that it is adding more channels and programs to its free TV service, Samsung TV Plus.

The company is adding some new sports, movies, news and other TV shows to its line up, this is available on its Samsung Smart TVs.

Samsung TV Plus has also expanded its movie offering with the launch of its owned and operated channel, The Movie Hub. With its growing linear TV offering, Samsung TV Plus has something to suit every interest thanks to its diverse range of channels. For example, in the U.S. market, the service offers users the likes of CBS News, Yahoo Finance, Reelz, Lively Place and Crime 360 (from A+E Networks), Kitchen Nightmares, The Design Network, Bon Appétit, Tastemade, Fuse, VEVO, beIN SPORTS EXTRA, fubo Sports Network, Outside TV+, and many more.

Samsung TV Plus offers users free TV, no strings attached. No download, additional device, or credit card is needed – just an internet connection. With its new user interface (currently available on all 2019 Samsung Smart TVs with availability for 2017 – 2020 models in the U.S. coming later this year), users can easily pick up where they left off of on their recently watched shows, discover new ones, and access video-on-demand services. Plus, with the addition of the Samsung TV Plus button on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV remotes in the U.S. and Canada, users can easily access the full gamut of content Samsung TV Plus has to offer with just one click.

You can find out more details about Samsung TV Plus over at Samsung at the link below, the shows and channels vary by region.

Source Samsung

