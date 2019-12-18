Samsung reveals more details about the Galaxy S11 108 megapixel camera (Video)

Samsung has big plans for next yesrs Samsung Galaxy S11, the handset will come with a 108 megapixel camera, the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX and now Samsung has revealed some more details about the camera.

One of the main features of this new camera with be improved light sensitivity which should mean considerably improved photos in low light conditions. We previously heard that Samsung had trademarked Bright Night Sensor, for the Galaxy S11.

Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus technology is another key component underpinning the ISOCELL Bright HMX. This advanced pixel isolation technology minimizes optical loss and prevents each 0.8μm pixel from being contaminated by the colors of the ones adjacent to it. Placing a barrier around each pixel, this technology represents a vast improvement on the previous backside illuminated (BSI) sensors, which were susceptible to quality degradation due to pixel crosstalk. Engineers also tried introducing a physical barrier between neighboring pixels, isolating them and allowing more light to be gathered by the micro-lens and absorbed by the photodiode, but this also led to optical loss. ISOCELL Plus technology replaces a metal barrier with an innovative new material that minimizes optical loss and light reflection. It also allows the photodiode to absorb more light, resulting in superb pixel performance, even with smaller pixel sizes.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new 108 megapxiel camera that will be used in next yers Galaxy S11 range of handsets over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung Galaxy S11

