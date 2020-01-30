Samsung Q4 earnings announced

Samsung has announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had revenue of KRW 59.8 trillion for the quarter and an operating profit of KRW 7.16 trillion.

The company also announced its full year results with revenue of KRW 230.40 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 27.77 trillion for the year.

Fourth quarter profit dropped from a year earlier due to the continued fall in memory chip prices and weakness in display panels. Improving demand for memory used in servers and mobile products, as well as solid sales of flagship smartphones, helped ease the decline in overall earnings.

The Memory Business reported a year-on-year decline in profit as DRAM prices continued its downward trend despite rising shipments. However, earnings increased from the previous quarter, underpinned by increasing demand from data centers and other major applications as well as cost reduction. The logic chip business posted a YoY profit growth on demand for high-resolution image sensors and HPC (high performance computing) chips.

You can see more details on Samsung’s quarter four financial results and also their full year financial results at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals