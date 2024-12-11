Samsung One UI 7 Beta 1: New Features and Changes

Samsung has unveiled the One UI 7 Beta 1, built on the foundation of Android 15. This update brings a refreshing blend of modern design, enhanced customization options, and improved performance to Samsung devices. While introducing a variety of new features, One UI 7 Beta 1 maintains the familiar interface that users have grown accustomed to, ensuring a smooth transition to the updated software. The video below from Nick Ackerman gives us another look at the new One UI 7.

A Vibrant and Contemporary Visual Refresh

One of the most striking changes in One UI 7 Beta 1 is the updated visual design. Samsung has given the icons a vibrant and contemporary makeover, making them more visually appealing and in line with current design trends. The app drawer and control panels now feature vertical layouts instead of the traditional horizontal ones, enhancing navigation and accessibility. This change allows users to easily scroll through their apps and settings without the need for excessive swiping.

Additionally, the update introduces an enhanced landscape mode, optimizing the user interface for wider screens. With larger icons and thoughtfully designed layouts, One UI 7 Beta 1 ensures a comfortable and intuitive experience when using devices in landscape orientation. The subtle animation updates throughout the interface contribute to a more fluid and polished overall look and feel.

Unleashing Creativity with Lock Screen Customization

One UI 7 Beta 1 puts a strong emphasis on customization, particularly when it comes to the lock screen. Users now have the ability to select from a range of new clock styles and fonts, allowing them to tailor the display to their personal preferences. The introduction of the “Now Bar” adds a dynamic element to the lock screen, allowing users to view live notifications and perform quick actions without the need to unlock their devices.

The always-on display has also received attention in this update. Samsung has refined the visuals, opting for dimmed elements that are gentler on the eyes while still maintaining the functionality that users rely on. This improvement ensures that the always-on display remains informative without causing unnecessary strain or distraction.

Personalization at Your Fingertips with Upgraded Widgets

Widgets have undergone a significant overhaul in One UI 7 Beta 1. Users will find a wider variety of styles and sizes to choose from, allowing them to personalize their home screens to a greater extent. The update also introduces larger home screen folders, making it easier to organize and access apps. Simplified grid options, such as 4×6 and 5×6 layouts, streamline the process of arranging apps on the home screen, ensuring a clutter-free and intuitive experience.

These enhancements to widgets and app organization allow users to create a device that truly feels unique to them. By offering more flexibility in customization options, One UI 7 Beta 1 empowers users to tailor their devices to their specific needs and preferences without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Capturing and Editing with Precision: Camera and Gallery Updates

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the updates to the camera and gallery in One UI 7 Beta 1. The camera interface has been streamlined, making essential controls more easily accessible. This simplification allows users to focus on capturing the perfect shot without being overwhelmed by a cluttered interface.

For those who demand more control over their photography, the Pro mode has been enhanced with more granular settings. This gives advanced users the ability to fine-tune their shots and achieve the desired results with greater precision.

Video editing tools have also received attention in this update. Users can now apply fade-in and fade-out effects to their videos, adding a professional touch to their creations. The gallery introduces new options for creating collages and removing unwanted objects from photos, empowering users to edit and enhance their captured moments with ease.

AI-Powered Productivity: Writing Assist and Photo Assist

One UI 7 Beta 1 leverages the power of artificial intelligence to boost productivity. Galaxy AI now includes features like writing assist and photo assist, designed to help users complete tasks more efficiently. Whether you’re drafting an email or editing an image, these AI-powered tools streamline the process and save valuable time.

The finder, a central hub for searching and accessing various features, has been repositioned for easier access. This change ensures that essential tools are always within reach, allowing users to navigate their devices and locate desired content or settings with minimal effort.

Refined User Experience: Quick Panel and Notification Management

The quick panel in One UI 7 Beta 1 has been reimagined to offer greater flexibility. Users can now customize the layout of the quick panel, choosing between separate or combined views based on their preferences. This customization option allows for a more personalized and efficient way of accessing frequently used settings and toggles.

In addition, the brightness control has been repositioned within the quick panel, making it more intuitive to adjust screen visibility in various lighting conditions. This change ensures that users can quickly adapt their device’s display to their surroundings without navigating through multiple menus.

Notification management has also been refined in One UI 7 Beta 1. The update aims to strike a balance between keeping users informed and minimizing distractions. With improved notification categorization and prioritization, users can stay on top of important alerts while filtering out less critical ones.

A Stable and Responsive Experience

Despite being in its beta phase, One UI 7 Beta 1 delivers a stable and responsive user experience. Samsung has focused on optimizing animations, resulting in smoother transitions and interactions throughout the interface. App crashes are minimal, indicating a high level of stability even in this early stage of development.

Battery optimization has been a key priority in this update. One UI 7 Beta 1 introduces efficient power usage techniques, ensuring that devices can last longer during daily use. These improvements contribute to a reliable and enjoyable user experience, allowing users to make the most of their devices without worrying about excessive battery drain.

Balancing Familiarity and Innovation

While One UI 7 Beta 1 introduces several new features and design changes, Samsung has been mindful of maintaining a sense of familiarity for its users. The vertical layouts and enhanced widgets, for example, draw inspiration from other platforms but are implemented in a way that feels distinctly Samsung. This approach ensures that users can easily adapt to the updated interface without feeling overwhelmed by drastic changes.

It’s worth noting that certain aspects of the user interface, such as wallpapers and Samsung Health, remain largely unchanged in this beta release. This consistency allows users who rely on these features to continue using them seamlessly, without the need to relearn or adjust to significant alterations.

Looking Ahead: The Future of One UI

Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta 1 represents a thoughtful evolution of the company’s user interface. By combining modern design elements with practical enhancements, this update caters to users who seek a fresh and intuitive experience without compromising on functionality. Whether you’re drawn to the redesigned icons, improved customization options, or advanced camera tools, One UI 7 Beta 1 offers a range of features to enhance your interaction with your Samsung device.

As Samsung continues to gather feedback and refine the software based on user input, One UI 7 Beta 1 sets the stage for a polished and user-centric final release. With its focus on usability, performance, and visual appeal, this update demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to delivering a premium and tailored user experience.

