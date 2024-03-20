Samsung Launches Two New Battery Packs

Samsung has launched two new battery packs that are made from recycled materials, they come with USB-C and USB PD 3.0 and there are two different sizes available, the first one is PD Battery Pack 20,000 mAh which comes with up to 45W charging speeds, this model has three USB-C ports

The second one is the PD Wireless Charging Battery Pack 10,000 mAh which comes with charging speeds of up to 25W and this model comes with two USB-C ports, you can see more details about the devices below.

The price is 66,000 won for ‘PD battery pack 20,000 mAh’ and 55,000 won for ‘PD wireless charging battery pack 10,000 mAh’. Both models are released in one color: Beige. Purchases can be made at Samsung.com, Samsung Store, and major open markets.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the launch of the new product, Samsung Electronics is offering a 10% discount to customers who purchase two types of new battery pack products on Samsung.com from the 19th to the 31st.

A Samsung Electronics official said, “The two new, more upgraded battery packs will provide a faster and more convenient charging experience to customers who use various mobile and IT products such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables at the same time.” He added, “With the new products, you can use them anytime, anywhere. “I hope you can experience a free mobile life without worrying about batteries,” he said.

You can find out more information about the two new battery packs from Samsung over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether they will be available outside of Korea.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals