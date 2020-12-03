Samsung launches a new Experience Store in Canary Wharf London

Samsung is launching a new Experience Store in Canary Wharf, London, this will be Samsung’s third experience store in London.

The company will be opening this new Canary Wharf store seven days a week and it will feature the company’s latest Galaxy devices.

SES Canary Wharf will also display its range of Enterprise Edition and Rugged devices, ready for customers to get hands-on and explore. What’s more, a specialist Business Solutions Expert will be available to support Canary Wharf’s business customers in-store, as well as visiting businesses directly for product demonstrations. Until Tuesday 15th December, business customers can also receive 10% off all Galaxy Enterprise Edition and Rugged devices[3].

With a dedicated team of Customer Experience Experts on hand to resolve all technical needs, customers can learn how to get the most out of their device. The store’s first-class device repair service ensures all mobile, tablet and wearables repairs can be completed on site via certified technicians, with the majority being completed on the same day.

