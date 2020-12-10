Samsung launches 110 inch MicroLED TV in Korea

Samsung us launching a new 110 inch MicroLED TV in Korea and it comes with a massive 110 inch display and a 4K resolution.

The 110 inch MicroLED TV comes with 4K HDR and Samsung says it has a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours.

When you turn on the 110’’ MicroLED, you are treated to a spectacularly immersive experience thanks to its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The black matrix and bezel have been completely removed from the display — leaving only the screen, delivering consumers the most immersive content experience.

Samsung has innovated and optimized its Smart TV features to take advantage of the 110” MicroLED’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the Multi View feature to comfortably watch up to four sources of content simultaneously on up to 55’’ sized split screens. When using this feature, the viewers can connect multiple external devices and enjoy watching news, movies, and other apps simultaneously on one screen — so they can keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game, all in stunning quality and size.

You can find out more details about the new 110 inch MicroLED TV over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals