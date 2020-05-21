Samsung is launching a new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its production facilities with a new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea.

The new foundry line will be focusing on EUV-based 5 nanometer (nm) and below process technology, Samsung is expecting it to be full operational by the second half of 2021.

“This new production facility will expand Samsung’s manufacturing capabilities for sub-5nm process and enable us to rapidly respond to the increasing demand for EUV-based solutions,” said Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “We remain committed to addressing the needs of our customers through active investments and recruitment of talents. This will enable us to continue to break new ground while driving robust growth for Samsung’s foundry business.”

Following the initial mass production of the EUV-based 7nm process in early 2019, Samsung recently added a new EUV-dedicated V1 line in Hwaseong, Korea, to its global foundry network. With the new Pyeongtaek facility starting full operation in 2021, Samsung’s foundry capacity based on EUV is expected to increase significantly.

When this new foundry is complete Samsung will have a total of seven foundry production lines located in South Korea and the USA.

Source Samsung

