Samsung is expanding NAND flash production in South Korea

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its NAND flash production in South Korea, the company will expand production at it plant in Pyeongtaek, Korea.

The company has said that this new production will be ready for mass production of their new V-NAND memory in the second half of 2021.

“The new investment reaffirms our commitment to sustain undisputed leadership in memory technologies, even in uncertain times,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to serve the market with the most optimized solutions available, while contributing to growth of the overall IT industry and the economy in general.”

In the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution fueled by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G expansion, the added capacity will play a major role in helping to address mid- to long-term demands for NAND flash memory. As digital lifestyles become more prevalent, Samsung will continue to be proactive in making new investments in order to seize future market opportunities.

You can find out more details about Samsung's plans to expand production at its plants in South Korea

Source Samsung

