Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 appears in new video

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone was made official at Samsung Unpacked earlier this month, although it has not launched yet and we do not know the handsets full specifications.
Now a video has been posted on Twitter which gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.@MaxWinebach @MaxJmb @MishaalRahman pic.twitter.com/nrrx2Q8qEc
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 19, 2020
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 7.6 inch folding display and it features a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 12GB of RAM, it also comes with 256GB of storage. Samsung are taking registrations for the handset ahead of its September launch.
Source: Abhishek Yadav, GSM Arena