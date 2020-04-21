Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to come with 256GB of storage

We have heard a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and now according to a recent report there will be one storage option for the handset.]

According to Sammobile the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will only be available with 256GB of storage, there will be no 512GB model or no 128GB model.

The handset will have the model number SM-F707B for international countries and the model number SM-F707N for South Korea, the rest of the specifications are expected to the the same as the 4G LTE version.

These will include a6.7 inch folding AMOLED display that has a FHD+ RESOLUTION OF 2636 X 1080 pixels and it comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Plus a 10 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos, it will also come with a 3300 mAh battery.

As yet there are no details on when the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the handset we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

