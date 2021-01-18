Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets new rose gold color option

Samsung is launching a new rose gold color version of its Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, the watch is designed to match a new color of the Galaxy S21 smartphone which comes in Phantom Violet.

The new Galaxy Watch Active 12 features a Phantom Violet Strap and the casing is rose gold, you can see the device with the Galaxy S21 smartphone above.

The smartwatch comes with two size options 44mm and 40mm and it comes with either a 1.4 inch or 1.2 inch display with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution.

The new colors options for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now available to buy from Samsung and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals