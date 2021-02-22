Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 and Watch 3 get ECG support in more countries

Samsung has added their ECG feature to their Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 in some more countries.

The feature has been added to 31 more countries around the world and these features are now available i the Samsung Health app.

The list of countries where ECG support is now available includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the UK.

Samsung has now released their Samsung Health app which supports the ECG feature and also the blood pressure monitoring feature on these devices.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals