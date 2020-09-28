Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet gets reviewed

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet launched recently and now we get to have a good look at the device in a new video from Average Tech Guy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with a 12.4 inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The tablet comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB or 512 GB and it also features an 8000 mAh battery.

The device comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is two cameras, a 13 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel secondary camera.

Source & Image Credit: Average Tech Guy

