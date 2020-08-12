Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ gets new promo video

Samsung recently announced their new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets and now they have released a new promo video for the devices.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11 inch display and the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a 12.4 inch display, have a look at the video below.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are designed to help you work effortlessly across your Galaxy devices. By syncing with Samsung Cloud, memos and notes drafted with Samsung Notes on the tablets are instantly available on your Galaxy smartphone and PCs, so you can keep track of all your ideas.



Instead of uploading files or pictures to the cloud and downloading them on another device, Samsung Flow lets you instantly transfer what you need between phone and tablet. With the Call and Text on other devices feature, you can check messages right on the tablet when your phone is charging and isn’t by your side.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

