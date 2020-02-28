Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet revealed

It looks like Samsung has a new tablet on the way, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which will be a more budget friendly version of the Galaxy Tab S6.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with the same S Pen as the Galaxy Tab S6, this is the hew one that Samsung launched last year.

According to Android Headlines the tablet will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it will come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S6 retails for $649 and this new Lite version is expected to retail for around $399 when it launches. It will also come with Android 10 and the new Samsung One UI software, exactly when the device will launch remains to be seen.

Source Android Headlines

