Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 gets reviewed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 launched back in March, the device is designed to be an affordable tablet and now we get to have a good look at the device.
The video from Average Tech Guy gives is a look at the new Galaxy Tab A and some of its features, the tablet retails for $280 in the US.
The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 features an 8.4 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 , it is powered by an Exynos processor and it come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The tablet also has a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera and an 8 megapixel rear camera. There i also a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 4G LTE.
