Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ get software update

Samsung has released a new software update for two of its smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The update comes with some security updates and includes Google’s security updates for Android for the month of February.

The software update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ comes with the build numbers G960FXXSEFUA1 and G965FXXSEFUA1.

The updates also come with some security updates for Samsung’s own software, you can install them on your handset by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Source Sammobile

