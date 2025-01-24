Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: The Ultimate Showdown

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup, brings a host of exciting upgrades and improvements over its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. From its sleek titanium frame to its advanced AI capabilities, the S25 Ultra aims to redefine the standards for premium smartphones. However, the removal of Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen may be a point of contention for some users. In the video below, WhatGear delves into the key differences between the S25 Ultra and the S24 Ultra, helping you determine whether the latest model is worth the upgrade.

Design: Ergonomics and Durability

The S25 Ultra showcases a significant shift in design philosophy, prioritizing comfort and durability. Unlike the sharp edges of the S24 Ultra, the S25 Ultra features rounded corners and a flat frame crafted from lightweight titanium. This change not only enhances the device’s durability but also reduces its overall weight, making it more comfortable to hold during extended use. The S25 Ultra is notably thinner and lighter than its predecessor, offering a more refined and premium feel in the hand.

In addition to the ergonomic improvements, the S25 Ultra introduces a range of titanium-inspired colors, including:

Titanium White Silver

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver Blue

These color options cater to various aesthetic preferences, ensuring that there is a S25 Ultra to suit every taste.

Display: Power Efficiency and Visual Enhancement

While the S25 Ultra maintains the impressive 6.9-inch display size and 2,600 nits peak brightness of the S24 Ultra, it incorporates a more power-efficient panel. This enhancement reduces energy consumption by up to 30%, resulting in extended battery life during demanding tasks such as gaming or video playback. The inclusion of the Pro Scaler tool further improves the viewing experience by upscaling lower-resolution content to match the display’s high pixel density, ensuring sharper and more detailed visuals across all media.

Durability: Corning Gorilla Armor Glass 2

The S25 Ultra takes durability to new heights with the introduction of Corning Gorilla Armor Glass 2. This innovative glass technology features a 29% increase in durability and a 60% improvement in scratch resistance compared to the glass used in the S24 Ultra. Additionally, the enhanced anti-reflective properties of the glass improve visibility in bright environments, making the S25 Ultra a reliable companion for everyday use, regardless of lighting conditions.

Camera System: Capturing Life in Stunning Detail

Photography enthusiasts and content creators will be thrilled by the substantial upgrades to the S25 Ultra’s camera system. The standout feature is the new 50MP ultra-wide sensor, which captures more detail and excels in low-light conditions, expanding the creative possibilities for wide-angle shots. Moreover, the addition of Corning DX coatings on all rear cameras reduces chromatic aberration and enhances light intake, resulting in sharper and more vibrant images across all lenses.

The S25 Ultra also introduces a range of AI-driven camera features, including:

Log video recording

Improved stabilization

Advanced computational photography algorithms

These features further enhance the device’s appeal to photography enthusiasts and content creators, allowing them to capture professional-grade content with ease.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Vapor Cooling

At the heart of the S25 Ultra lies the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering a remarkable 37% faster CPU, 30% faster GPU, and 40% improved AI processing compared to the S24 Ultra. This translates to smoother multitasking, quicker app launches, and enhanced gaming performance, ensuring that the S25 Ultra can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

To maintain optimal performance during extended use, the S25 Ultra features a larger vapor cooling chamber, which effectively dissipates heat and prevents thermal throttling. This allows users to enjoy sustained high performance without worrying about the device overheating.

The S25 Ultra comes with standard configurations of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage, providing ample speed and capacity for seamless multitasking and storage of high-quality media files.

Battery and Charging: Efficiency Over Capacity

Although the S25 Ultra maintains the same battery capacity as the S24 Ultra, it benefits from improved power efficiency, resulting in longer usage times on a single charge. The inclusion of the new G2 wireless charging coil supports faster wireless charging speeds, making it more convenient to top up the device throughout the day. However, it is worth noting that the absence of built-in magnets may limit compatibility with certain wireless charging accessories.

S Pen: A Mixed Bag of Changes

The S Pen undergoes a subtle redesign in the S25 Ultra, featuring a chunkier button for improved usability. However, the removal of Bluetooth functionality is a notable drawback, as it eliminates popular features such as remote photo capture and other Bluetooth-dependent tasks. This change may disappoint users who have grown accustomed to the extended capabilities of the S Pen in previous models.

Software and AI: Smarter Tools for Enhanced Productivity

The S25 Ultra introduces a suite of advanced AI tools that transform the way users interact with their devices. Some of the standout features include:

Object removal : Easily remove unwanted objects from photos with precision

: Easily remove unwanted objects from photos with precision Generative editing : Create unique images and designs using AI-powered tools

: Create unique images and designs using AI-powered tools Text-to-image creation : Generate images from textual descriptions

: Generate images from textual descriptions On-device AI : Adjust settings and perform tasks using voice commands

: Adjust settings and perform tasks using voice commands Personal concierge : Manage schedules and tasks with the help of an AI assistant

: Manage schedules and tasks with the help of an AI assistant Audio eraser tool: Isolate and remove specific audio stems for professional-grade editing

In addition to these AI-driven features, the S25 Ultra incorporates post-quantum security, ensuring that user data remains protected against potential threats posed by future quantum computing advancements.

Additional Features: Convenience at Your Fingertips

The S25 Ultra brings a host of additional features designed to enhance everyday convenience. The lock screen now supports real-time sports updates and Google Maps integration, allowing users to access essential information at a glance. Samsung’s commitment to providing seven years of software and security updates ensures that the S25 Ultra remains relevant, secure, and up-to-date for years to come.

Color Options: Timeless Aesthetics

In addition to the four standard titanium-themed colors, the S25 Ultra is available in a range of online-exclusive color options. These colors are carefully curated to maintain their appeal over time, ensuring that the device remains aesthetically pleasing throughout its lifespan.

Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra represents a significant step forward in terms of design, performance, and functionality. Its titanium frame, enhanced durability, and advanced AI capabilities set it apart from its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. However, the removal of Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen may be a dealbreaker for some users who have come to rely on this feature.

With its commitment to long-term usability and seven years of software updates, the S25 Ultra is an attractive option for those seeking a future-proof flagship device. Ultimately, whether the S25 Ultra is worth the upgrade depends on individual priorities and how much value is placed on the new features and improvements, weighed against the impact of the S Pen changes on personal workflows.

