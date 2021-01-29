Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones launch worldwide

Samsung announced its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones recently, they also started taking pre-orders on the handsets and now they have gone on sale around the world.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available to buy worldwide, the handsets are Samsung’s new flagship devices.

The Galaxy S21 series has arrived in stores, giving eager customers around the world the chance to get their hands on the ultimate smartphone experience. Designed for the way we live now, the Galaxy S21 series brings a suite of new features to Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup that make your everyday moments epic.

Whether ordering the Galaxy S21 series devices online or picking them up in person at retail stores, Samsung is committed to providing customers with the best experience. To ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Samsung has taken extra precautions at retail locations. Safety measures include social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory use of masks, and frequent cleaning of store surfaces. In addition to disinfecting devices in the factory, display devices in stores are also routinely disinfected.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

