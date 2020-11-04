Samsung Galaxy S21 release date rumored 29th January

We previously heard a rumor that the new Galaxy S21 range of smartphones would be coming in January and now we have some details on the release date.

According to Jon Prosser, Samsung will make their new Galaxy S21 range of handset official at a press event on the 14th of January and then they will go on sale on the 29th of January.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

We are expecting to see three versions of the new Samsung flagship which will include a Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and an S21 Ultra. The handsets will come with either a new Snapdragon 875 or a new Samsung Exynos processor depending on the region.

Source Jon Prosser

