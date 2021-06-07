It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, some press renders of the handsets have been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The renders show four different colors for the handsets, black, white, purple and green, it is not clear as yet on whether any other colors will be available.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a 6.41 inch AMOLED display and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device will apparently come with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB of included storage, plus a range of cameras.

On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a triple camera setup and it will also come with Android 11 and a 4500 mAh battery.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

