Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones land om Vodafone UK

Samsung Galaxy S20

Vodafone has announce that they are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones on their network in the UK.

The company is offering all four devices on a range of contracts with prics starting at £62 a month with a £29 up front cost.

All the new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices can be teamed with one of Vodafone’s ground-breaking unlimited 5G data plans. Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy handset with unlimited data from:

·         Samsung Galaxy S20 (4G) – for £62 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

·         Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – for £62 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

·         Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – for £70 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

·         Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – for £78 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the range of contract available at the link below.

