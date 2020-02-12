Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones available to pre-order from Sky Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones are now available to pre-order from Sky Mobile in the YK and the handsets are available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

There are a range of different options available and prices start at £38 a month on the Galaxy S20, full details on the various contracts below.

Prices for the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 (5G and 4G models) start from just £54, £43 and £38 per month respectively. Full pricing for Sky Mobile’s Swap24 10GB and lowest monthly price plans is listed in the pricing table below.



Free 5G for Sky VIPs, plus £180 saving on Sky Mobile 10GB plans from £42 per month

New and existing Sky Mobile customers who buy one of Samsung’s new S20 5G enabled phones can get 5G added onto their data plan for free, simply by being a member of Sky VIP – Sky’s free loyalty scheme that’s open to all customers.

Sky Mobile pricing for all customers on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20 on Swap24 plans:

Phone Data allowance Price Free 5G for Sky VIPs? Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10GB of data allowance £58 per month (£48 for phone, plus £10 for 10GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in; opacity: 1;”> 1GB of data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £54 per month (£48 for phone, plus £6 for 1GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in;”> Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 10GB of data allowance £47 per month (£37 for phone, plus £10 for 10GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in;”> 1GB of data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £43 per month (£37 for phone, plus £6 for 1GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in;”> Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 10GB of data allowance £42 per month (£32 for phone, plus £10 for 10GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in;”> 1GB of data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £38 per month (£32 for phone, plus £6 for 1GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Checkmark” width=”19.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.2708in; height: 0.2708in;”> Samsung Galaxy S20 (4G) 10GB of data allowance £42 per month (£32 for phone, plus £10 for 10GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Close” width=”22.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.3125in; height: 0.3125in; opacity: 1;”> (Not 5G ready phone) 1GB of data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £38 per month (£32 for phone, plus £6 for 1GB data package) ” src=”cid:[email protected]″ alt=”Close” width=”22.5″ border=”0″ class=”Apple-web-attachment Singleton” style=”width: 0.3125in; height: 0.3125in;”> (Not 5G ready phone)

Source Sky Mobile

