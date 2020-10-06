Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launches in India 16th October

Samsung has announced that they are launching their Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India on the 16th of October, the handset will retails for INR 49,999 which is about $680.

The device will come in a choice of five different colors which include Cloud White, Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint.

As a reminder the device comes with a Samsung Exynos 990 mobile processor and 8GB of RAm and 128GB of included storage and it features fast charging and a 4500 mAh battery.

Other specifications include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

