Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets December security update

Samsung has released a software update for their Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, the update includes the December security patch.

The update comes with Google’s security up[dates for their Android OS for the month of December, this fixes a range of vulnerabilities in Android.

As well as the security fixes for Android this update also comes with security updates for Samsung’s own software.

The update comes with the firmware number G781BXXS1ATL1 and you can install it on your device by going to Settings > Software Update and Update and Install in your device.

Source Sammobile

