Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets May security update

Samsung has released a software update for its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the update comes with Google’s security updates for the month of May 2021.

The update may also include some security updates for Samsung’s own software, the update comes with the firmware version G781BXXU3CUD6.

The security fixes included three critical security vulnerabilities in Android and also 23 fixes for vulnerabilities in Samsung’s own software.

This new security update is now available for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, you can install the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Source Sammobile

