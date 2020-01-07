Samsung Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 to come with 120Hz displays

The Samsung Galaxy S11 or Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones is coming next month and now we have some more details on the handsets.

The guys over at Sammobile have discovered some more details on the new Galaxy S11 handsets, they will apparently come with 120Hz displays.

This was recently discovered in the new One UI 2.0 beta as there is a 120Hz display mode listed in there, so it looks like the new flagships will feature a higher refresh rate.

As well as an updated display the handsets will also come with new processors, either the latest Samsung Exynos or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 depending on the region and up to 12GB of RAM.

One of the main new features on the handsets will be the cameras, the main camera on the new Galaxy flagships will be a 108 megapixel camera. Samsung will make their new handsets official at a press event on the 11th of February and we will find out whether the handsets will be called the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals