Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out worldwide

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will be please to know that the One UI 2.1 software update has started to roll out to handsets worldwide.

The update was previously release in some countries and now Samsung has expanded the update to everyone.

The One UI 2.1 software update brings some new features to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 smartphones.

The update also comes with Google’s security patch for their Android OS for the month of April, plus also some security updates from Samsung. It comes with the build numbers G97xFXXU4CTC9 for the Galaxy S10 and N97xFXXS2BTA7 for the Galaxy Note 10.

You can check to see if the update is available for your Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 handset from the settings menu by going to Setting > Software update.

Source Sammobile

