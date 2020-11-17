Samsung Galaxy M42 to feature 6000 mAh battery

It looks like we have some more information on the Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone, the handset will apparently come with a 6,000 mAh battery.

The handset has received a number of certifications and this include a 3C certification and a DEKRA certification.

The latest certification has revealed that the device will come with a 6000 mAh battery, it is also rumored to come with a 64 megapixel main rear camera and 128GB of storage.

Those are the only specifications we know so far about the handset as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know. Samsung are expected to launch a number of new devices in their M range.

Source MySmartPrice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals