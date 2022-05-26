Samsung Galaxy M13 gets official

The Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone is now official the device is now listed on Samsung’s website, although there does not appear to be a press release as yet.

The new Galaxy M13 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Samsung Exynos 850 octa-core processor and it features 4GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 64GB or 128GB.

If you need some more storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, it comes with Dolby Atmos and it features Samsung’s One UI 4.1 and Android 12.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphones also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, the device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the site and it will come in three colors, Light Bluem Orange Copper and Deep Green. As yet there are no details on how much it will cost or when it will go on sale.

