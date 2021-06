Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 apparently goes into production

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone for some time, according to a recent report, the device has gone into production.

Samsung has apparently started mass production of their new folding smartphone ahead of its launch and the device will get a range of upgrades over the current model.

The Galaxy Fold 3 is rumored to feature an external 6.2 inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate it will apparently come with a a 7.5 inch folding AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution.

The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 and will come with a choice of 12GB of 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

It will feature three 12 megapixel rear cameras and a 16 megapixel Selfie camera on the front, it will come with Android 11.

Source Sammobile

