Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone and now the handset is official and it is launching in India. The device will start at INR 12,990 which is about $157 at the current exchange rate.

The handset will go on sale on the 30th of March and the device will come in a choice of three colors O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green and B.A.E. Purple, you can see more details below.

“Galaxy F series comes with segment-first features for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life. That’s why we call it the “Frevolution”. Galaxy F14 5G comes with segment-only 5nm processor and 6000 mAh battery. It supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. With many more ‘Frevolutionary’ features, Galaxy F14 5G is available at a net effective price starting INR 12,990 and is a game changer in this category,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Commenting on the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Kunal Gupta, Senior Director at Flipkart, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, performance is key when it comes to choosing an ideal smartphone. With the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G today, which possesses a 5nm 5G processor to deliver the ultimate performance with a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone experience is only going to get better.”

The 5GB of RAM and 128FGB of storage model costs INR 12,990 which is about $157 and the 6GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for INR 14,490 which is about $176 at the exchange rate.

