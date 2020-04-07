Samsung Galaxy Chromebook lands in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is now available in the US, the device is now available direct from Samsung and also Best Buy.

The new Galaxy Chromebook is available in a choice of two colors, Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red and it retails for $999.

The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with a 13.3 inch display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and it feature the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features expandable storage up to 512GB with a UFS card or 2TB with an SD card and it has an 8 megapixel camera on the front.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals