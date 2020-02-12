Samsung Galaxy Buds+ headphones get official

Samsung announced a number of new devices yesterday, this includes the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy Z Flip and some new headphones, the Galaxy Buds+.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come with AKG sound and they feature a two way speaker system and three microphones.

They also come with a battery that is designed to give you up to 11 hours of usage and an extra 11 hours with the battery case.

With sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds deliver an innovative audio experience for on-the-go users, and Samsung is raising the bar once again for sound quality with the new Galaxy Buds+. In addition to AKG sound, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are equipped with an innovative 2-way speaker system, complete with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. With Galaxy Buds+, every sound is balanced and clear, just the way it was meant to be heard.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ over at Samsung at the link below, they will retail for $149 and will be available in a choice of black, white and blue colors.

Source Samsung

