Samsung Galaxy A54 5G launches on Verizon tomorrow

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone and now the handset is coming to Verizon Wireless in the USA. The handset will be available on Verizon from tomorrow the 6th of April and it will be available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

Pricing for the handset will start at $10 a month on a 36-month device plan with Verizon, the handset will have a retail price of $499.99 with the mobile carrier.

What’s the news: Starting April 6, Verizon will be offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Graphite. How awesome is that? But wait, the news gets even awesomer. For a limited time, get a Galaxy A54 5G for as low as $10 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $499.99 retail), if you add a new line on select 5G Unlimited plans1. Also, you can get 20% off Galaxy A54 5G cases and screen protectors from Incipio, Otterbox, Samsung, Speck and Verizon.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, it features an octa-core processor and a choice of 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of 256GB. If you need extra storage there is also a micro SD card slot.

The handset has a range of high-end cameras, including a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone over at Verizon Wireless at the link below.

Source Verizon





