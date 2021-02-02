Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted at TENAA

It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone, the device recently appeared at TENAA which is China’s equivalent of the FCC.
The device was listed with the model number SM-A5260 and the listing also revealed that the handset would come with a 6.46 inch display and a 4500 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (SM-A5260)TENAA Images and Key Specs
Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4
6.46-inch Display
4500mAh Battery
— Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) February 2, 2021
We heard previously that the device would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a 48 megapixel camera, these are the only details we know about the handset so far.
Source Venkatesh Babu.G
Image Credit: Voice
