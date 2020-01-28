Samsung Galaxy A51 lands in India tomorrow

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has been available in a number of countries for a while and now the handset is headed to India, it will go on sale in India from tomorrow the 29th of January.

The exact pricing for the device has not been confirmed as yet although it is expected to retail for INR 23,000 which is about $320 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611, plus 5GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device comes with a quad camera setup on the back, this includes a 48 megapixel, a 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the Galaxy A51 there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

Source GSM Arena

