Samsung Galaxy A51 gets Android 11 update

Samsung has stared to release the Android 11 software update for its Galaxy A51 smartphones, the update comes with Samsung’s One UI 3.0 software.

The Android 11 and One UI 3.0 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Samsung Galaxy A51.

The update comes with the firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1 and it also comes with Google’s security update for their Android OS for the month of February.

The Android 11 and One UI 3.0 software update is now available for the Galaxy A51 smartphone, the update can be installed by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install on your device.

Source Sammobile

